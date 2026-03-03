Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,690 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 13,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 55,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.61, for a total value of $35,293,344.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,781.46. This trade represents a 80.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,801 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,069. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $653.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $655.67 and a 200-day moving average of $683.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $785.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.44.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

