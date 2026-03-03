Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Craig Hallum

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THR. William Blair lowered shares of Thermon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. Thermon Group has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Thermon Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

