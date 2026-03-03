The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,770,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,615,595 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.5% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,950,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney Parks: CFO says demand is outpacing supply with “decades of growth” ahead — a signal of pricing power, higher margins and durable leisure demand for Disney’s park & resort business. Read More.

Disney Parks: CFO says demand is outpacing supply with “decades of growth” ahead — a signal of pricing power, higher margins and durable leisure demand for Disney’s park & resort business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cotino residential rollout: Disney’s Cotino community welcomed its first residents, illustrating the company’s ability to monetize the Disney brand beyond parks and media (real-estate/licensing upside). Read More.

Cotino residential rollout: Disney’s Cotino community welcomed its first residents, illustrating the company’s ability to monetize the Disney brand beyond parks and media (real-estate/licensing upside). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Content recognition: Disney shattered the record for most nominations at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards — positive for prestige, licensing, and streamer marketing that can help retention and ad/syndication revenue. Read More.

Content recognition: Disney shattered the record for most nominations at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards — positive for prestige, licensing, and streamer marketing that can help retention and ad/syndication revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail tie-ups: Gap’s new “Encore” loyalty program links apparel with entertainment partners including Disney — potential incremental licensing/consumer-reach benefits. Read More.

Retail tie-ups: Gap’s new “Encore” loyalty program links apparel with entertainment partners including Disney — potential incremental licensing/consumer-reach benefits. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Disney presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for clarity on streaming margins, ESPN rights cadence and capex/cash-flow outlook once investors digest management comments. Read More.

Investor outreach: Disney presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for clarity on streaming margins, ESPN rights cadence and capex/cash-flow outlook once investors digest management comments. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Parks refreshes: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed at Hollywood Studios for a Muppets rebranding and Imagineering filed permits for updates — routine capex for guest experience but short-term ride closures can affect attendance patterns. Read More.

Parks refreshes: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed at Hollywood Studios for a Muppets rebranding and Imagineering filed permits for updates — routine capex for guest experience but short-term ride closures can affect attendance patterns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Consumer pushback on pricing: A viral rant about Disney’s rising costs is driving negative headlines and could pressure perception of value—risk to discretionary spending and guest satisfaction. Read More.

Consumer pushback on pricing: A viral rant about Disney’s rising costs is driving negative headlines and could pressure perception of value—risk to discretionary spending and guest satisfaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cash-flow and strategic pressure: Commentators note a $2.3B cash-flow shortfall in Q1 and calls for M&A or portfolio moves (e.g., buy a rival cruise line) highlight investor concern about free cash flow and growth options. That worry is contributing to share weakness. Read More.

Cash-flow and strategic pressure: Commentators note a $2.3B cash-flow shortfall in Q1 and calls for M&A or portfolio moves (e.g., buy a rival cruise line) highlight investor concern about free cash flow and growth options. That worry is contributing to share weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical scrutiny: Analyst pieces revisiting Disney’s multi-year share underperformance and the stock trading below its 50/200-day moving averages reinforce selling pressure from technicians and cautious investors. Read More.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7%

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.