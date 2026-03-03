The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,340 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $81,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 163.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.1%

Trade Desk stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.45.

Key Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Featured Stories

