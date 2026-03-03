The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$139.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm had revenue of C$16.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: TD reported record quarterly earnings and announced a major share buyback, highlighting market-share gains from digital and AI investments — a clear catalyst for higher EPS expectations and increased shareholder returns. TD’s Record Profit Tests Balance Between AI Growth And Cash Returns
- Positive Sentiment: Management is pursuing AI initiatives aimed at roughly $150M of claims-cost reductions and “build once, use many times” digital scale — this supports margin improvement and efficiency gains across businesses. TD Bank eyes $150M in claims cost reductions — with help from AI
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell-side firms raised price targets on TD this morning (new targets clustered around C$140–C$148), signaling analyst confidence in earnings momentum and the buyback’s impact on per-share metrics. Example: a raise to C$148. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$148.00
- Neutral Sentiment: A court challenge to TD’s C$3 paper-statement fee was recently dismissed, allowing the fee to remain in place; this preserves a small revenue stream but carries limited systemic impact and some reputational risk. TD Bank’s $3 Paper Statement Fee Survives Latest Challenge
Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.
