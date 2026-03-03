The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$139.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.1%

TD opened at C$134.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$78.06 and a 12 month high of C$136.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm had revenue of C$16.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Toronto-Dominion Bank this week:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.