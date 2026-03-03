The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $63,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 18,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company’s flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group’s concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

