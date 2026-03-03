The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Director Jane Carlin Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) Director Jane Carlin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.91, for a total transaction of $217,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $438,344.93. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $181.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.76 and a 52 week high of $188.18.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,505,000 after purchasing an additional 339,896 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 953,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,322,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,285,000 after buying an additional 42,412 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,467,000 after buying an additional 162,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,073,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

