The Chemours Company $CC Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127,864 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 22.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,216,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 41.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,933 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in Chemours by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 3,355,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 1,401,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chemours by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,752,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 288,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.60. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on CC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

