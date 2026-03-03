Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Finemark National Bank & Trust

Finemark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $209.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.