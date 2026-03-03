Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $42.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 249.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $115,162,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $107,603,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,440,000 after buying an additional 2,238,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,636,000 after buying an additional 1,978,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

