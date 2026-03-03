Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after purchasing an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,424,705,000 after buying an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $403.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.44, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Phillip Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
More Tesla News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla shows stabilization in Europe — official registration data and market reports say Tesla gained share in France and Norway in February (Model Y regained top position), suggesting European demand is recovering after recent weakness. Tesla gains market in France, Norway in February
- Positive Sentiment: Autonomy progress — Tesla reported 8.4 billion FSD miles driven, moving closer to Musk’s 10B milestone; that metric supports the company’s robotaxi narrative and long-term upside if regulators and safety metrics cooperate. Tesla Hits 8.4B FSD Miles
- Positive Sentiment: AI/robotics thematic tailwind — coverage highlighting Tesla’s Optimus robot and AI-driven autonomy reinforces investor enthusiasm for growth beyond vehicles, a structural bullish argument for TSLA’s valuation. 5 Stocks Racing Ahead as AI Supercharges Robotics
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry shake-up context — BYD reported a sharp month-on-month sales drop in February, underscoring volatility in the EV market; implications for Tesla are mixed (less competition short-term vs. broader demand weakness). BYD Sales Collapse. What About Tesla?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal pressure on autonomy — Tesla faces escalated disputes with California regulators, new federal lawsuits and trademark fights tied to robotaxis, while rivals (e.g., Waymo) tout large autonomous-mile milestones, increasing execution and regulatory risk for Tesla’s robotaxi timeline. Tesla Robotaxi Legal Battles Sharpen Questions On Growth And Execution
- Negative Sentiment: Product pricing risk — Tesla raised the Cybertruck dual‑motor AWD price materially days after launch, which could dampen demand momentum for that high‑profile model. Will Tesla’s Cybertruck AWD Price Hike Sustain Demand?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical drag — recent U.S.–Iran hostilities and an associated market selloff knocked tech names (including Tesla) lower; oil-price moves and higher risk aversion are reducing one tailwind investors had expected for EV valuations. Tesla Stock Falls: No Longer Getting a Boost from Oil-Price Spikes
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
