Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after purchasing an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,424,705,000 after buying an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $403.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.44, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Phillip Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.