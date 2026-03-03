Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Donal Mulligan Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) Director Donal Mulligan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.86 per share, with a total value of $319,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $319,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. Tennant Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Tennant by 1,778.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tennant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

