Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Donal Mulligan Purchases 3,000 Shares

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) Director Donal Mulligan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.61 per share, with a total value of $184,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,880. The trade was a 60.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TNC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.98. 264,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant Company has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,778.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the second quarter worth $73,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

