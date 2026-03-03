TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 644,626 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 29th total of 508,384 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 596,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 7,714,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 563,490 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 695.1% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 111,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 322,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Loop Capital set a $3.00 price target on TELA Bio in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on TELA Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELA Bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial‐stage medical technology company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing regenerative medicine and advanced soft tissue repair solutions. By integrating proprietary biomaterials and processing technologies, TELA Bio aims to offer products that support the body’s natural healing processes in wound closure, hernia repair, reconstructive surgery and other surgical specialties.

The company’s product portfolio includes acellular dermal matrices, hemostatic agents and tissue scaffold systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.