TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $706.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.29 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 12.50%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Key TEGNA News

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting TEGNA this week:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEGNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in TEGNA by 1,507.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc is a leading U.S. broadcast and digital media company that was formed as a spin-off from Gannett Co, Inc in June 2015. The company’s primary operations include the ownership and operation of local television stations, digital publishing platforms and marketing solutions designed to serve both national advertisers and local businesses. Through its portfolio of media assets, TEGNA delivers news, information and entertainment across multiple platforms, including over-the-air broadcasts, cable and satellite distribution, streaming services and proprietary websites and mobile apps.

TEGNA owns and operates approximately 60 television stations in 51 markets, reaching nearly 40 percent of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.