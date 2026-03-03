TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $706.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.29 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 12.50%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.
TEGNA Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of TGNA opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.
TEGNA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
Key TEGNA News
- Positive Sentiment: Topped consensus on Q4 revenue and EPS (Q4 revenue $706M; non‑GAAP EPS $0.50), which provided an immediate boost vs. estimates. TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Beats Q4 CY2025 Sales Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: On track to close the $22/share Nexstar acquisition (shareholders already approved the deal); the takeover narrows the range of long‑term outcomes and supports the deal floor for the stock. TEGNA Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Operational positives: strong cash generation and achievement of full‑year guidance (Adjusted free cash flow ~$316M for 2025; returned $80M in dividends in 2025), plus fast growth in Connected TV (69% YoY MAU growth) and improved mobile engagement, which support medium‑term digital strategy. TEGNA Inc. Reports 2025 Financial Results and Announces Progress on Nexstar Media Group Acquisition
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write‑ups compare key metrics versus estimates and prior year — the company beat consensus but many metrics (revenues, EBITDA) are materially lower YoY, so context matters for forward expectations. TEGNA (TGNA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: TEGNA disclosed a new macro risk: potential U.S. tariffs and global retaliation that could further pressure advertiser budgets — an added external headwind to an already weak ad market. TEGNA Faces Advertising Headwinds as New U.S. Tariffs and Global Retaliation Pressure Marketers’ Budgets
- Negative Sentiment: Big cyclical declines: total revenue fell 19% in Q4 and political advertising collapsed ~91% YoY, driving a 48% drop in Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter — this explains bearish reactions despite the beats. TEGNA Inc. Reports 2025 Financial Results and Announces Progress on Nexstar Media Group Acquisition
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction framed as “slides on Q4 numbers” in some outlets: analysts and traders may focus on large YoY profit declines, suspended buybacks and the uncertainty around regulatory approval/timing of the merger. Tegna Slides on Q4 Numbers
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEGNA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in TEGNA by 1,507.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.
TEGNA Company Profile
TEGNA Inc is a leading U.S. broadcast and digital media company that was formed as a spin-off from Gannett Co, Inc in June 2015. The company’s primary operations include the ownership and operation of local television stations, digital publishing platforms and marketing solutions designed to serve both national advertisers and local businesses. Through its portfolio of media assets, TEGNA delivers news, information and entertainment across multiple platforms, including over-the-air broadcasts, cable and satellite distribution, streaming services and proprietary websites and mobile apps.
TEGNA owns and operates approximately 60 television stations in 51 markets, reaching nearly 40 percent of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TEGNA
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.