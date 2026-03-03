Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 217,140 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,140 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $31,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Evercore raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Barclays cut its price target to $131 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying material upside from current levels and signaling continued conviction in Apollo’s fundamentals. Barclays price target cut

Analyst support remains: Barclays cut its price target to $131 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying material upside from current levels and signaling continued conviction in Apollo’s fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is constructive — analysts’ consensus recommendation is “Moderate Buy,” which should provide some support to the stock while litigation risk is resolved. Consensus recommendation

Brokerage consensus is constructive — analysts’ consensus recommendation is “Moderate Buy,” which should provide some support to the stock while litigation risk is resolved. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/research note: An Apollo economist’s work on S&P 500 company tenure drew media attention but is unlikely to move APO shares materially; it’s informational rather than company-specific. MarketWatch economist piece

Macro/research note: An Apollo economist’s work on S&P 500 company tenure drew media attention but is unlikely to move APO shares materially; it’s informational rather than company-specific. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated local CRE news (RXR loan) appears in the feed and has no direct impact on Apollo’s operating outlook. RXR loan

Unrelated local CRE news (RXR loan) appears in the feed and has no direct impact on Apollo’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder lawsuit alleges Apollo and co‑founders Leon Black and Marc Rowan concealed business ties to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming investor fraud over several years — a development that raises reputational risk and potential liability. Reuters: shareholders sue Apollo, Black, Rowan

Shareholder lawsuit alleges Apollo and co‑founders Leon Black and Marc Rowan concealed business ties to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming investor fraud over several years — a development that raises reputational risk and potential liability. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities firms (Rosen Law, Robbins LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi) have filed or solicited class actions on behalf of APO investors and issued deadline alerts (May 1, 2026), increasing the likelihood of consolidated suits, discovery, and potential settlement exposure that could pressure the stock. PR Newswire: Rosen Law Firm filing

NYSE:APO opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $133.75. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

