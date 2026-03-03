Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,791 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $263,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $318.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.88 and its 200-day moving average is $342.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

