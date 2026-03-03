Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $92.73 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $92,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Visa Trading Up 0.2%

V opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

