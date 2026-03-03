Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 0.4% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $57,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,494,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,968,000 after purchasing an additional 780,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,231,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,517,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,177,000 after buying an additional 36,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total transaction of $1,969,938.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $972.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $970.00 price target on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.59.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $821.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $1,021.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $888.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.86 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

