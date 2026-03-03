Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $30,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $6,472,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 93.0% in the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $373.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, December 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $300.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total transaction of $453,144.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,935.82. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total transaction of $76,475,593.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,435,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,443,401.40. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Stories

