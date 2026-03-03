Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 72,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,851 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,348,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,047,570,000 after acquiring an additional 493,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,381,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,980,524,000 after purchasing an additional 157,427 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,710,868 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,187,868,000 after purchasing an additional 260,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,091,391,000 after purchasing an additional 206,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,526,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,920. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $168,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,073.67. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

