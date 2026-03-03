Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 75,700 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of JD.com worth $26,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 35.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 508.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.