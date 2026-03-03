Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 26,700 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of KB Financial Group worth $28,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 111,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. KB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

See Also

