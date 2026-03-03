TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,136 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the January 29th total of 34,658 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,180 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,180 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TDH stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of TDH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETZ opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TDH in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, TDH presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

PETZ Ltd. (NASDAQ: PETZ) is a leading specialty retailer in the pet care sector, offering a comprehensive range of products and services for companion animals. The company’s retail footprint spans both brick-and-mortar stores and an e-commerce platform, providing customers with pet food, accessories, supplies and healthcare solutions. In addition to its merchandise offerings, PETZ operates in-store veterinary clinics, grooming salons and boarding facilities, positioning itself as a one-stop destination for pet owners seeking convenience and expertise.

