TD Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $78.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 12.40%.The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Canerector Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8,899.0% during the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 26,997,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,338 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,489,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,157,000 after buying an additional 5,461,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,120.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,284,000 after buying an additional 3,445,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. The bank combines a domestic Canadian franchise with an extensive international presence to serve customers across multiple markets.

Scotiabank’s core activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.