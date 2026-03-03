TD Securities Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $118.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Newmont from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $11.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. Newmont has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 27,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals — Newmont reported a large Q4 EPS beat, record free cash flow for 2025 and raised its quarterly dividend, which underpin longer‑term investor support. Earnings Release

Strong fundamentals — Newmont reported a large Q4 EPS beat, record free cash flow for 2025 and raised its quarterly dividend, which underpin longer‑term investor support. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind from safe‑haven flows: rising geopolitical risk has pushed capital into gold and top miners like Newmont, amplifying gains during rallies. Marketbeat: Markets Seek Shelter

Sector tailwind from safe‑haven flows: rising geopolitical risk has pushed capital into gold and top miners like Newmont, amplifying gains during rallies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — recent upgrade(s) and bullish price targets (e.g., Bernstein upgrade) provide upside bias for investors focused on medium-term fundamentals. Bernstein Upgrade

Analyst support — recent upgrade(s) and bullish price targets (e.g., Bernstein upgrade) provide upside bias for investors focused on medium-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy options activity: unusually large call buying was recorded, signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can increase intraday volatility rather than indicate direction. (Internal options data entry)

Heavy options activity: unusually large call buying was recorded, signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can increase intraday volatility rather than indicate direction. (Internal options data entry) Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: coverage is mixed — some pieces highlight strong momentum and fundamentals, others question whether recent gains fully price in risk, keeping sentiment split. Yahoo: Valuation Discussion

Valuation debate: coverage is mixed — some pieces highlight strong momentum and fundamentals, others question whether recent gains fully price in risk, keeping sentiment split. Negative Sentiment: Gold pullback and profit-taking: a sharp retreat in gold prices triggered sector-wide selling and short-term liquidation of gains; miners with strong prior rallies (like NEM) are especially sensitive. QuiverQuant: Gold Pullback

Gold pullback and profit-taking: a sharp retreat in gold prices triggered sector-wide selling and short-term liquidation of gains; miners with strong prior rallies (like NEM) are especially sensitive. Negative Sentiment: Flow and corporate-selling noise: Quiver reports recent insider sales and large institutional rebalances (significant Q4 reductions by some big holders) that can accentuate downward pressure when combined with metal weakness. QuiverQuant: Insider & Institutional Activity

Flow and corporate-selling noise: Quiver reports recent insider sales and large institutional rebalances (significant Q4 reductions by some big holders) that can accentuate downward pressure when combined with metal weakness. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst targets: alongside upgrades, a few firms have cut targets (e.g., CIBC lowered its target), which can weigh on sentiment for value‑focused investors. CIBC Price Target Cut

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.