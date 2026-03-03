TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,219 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE MUFG opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($1,075.42) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

