TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,260,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,841,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,160,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,015,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,218,000 after buying an additional 144,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 109.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 777,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,907,000 after acquiring an additional 406,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,988,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,224,247.04. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $326,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282.54. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,910. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $607.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.97 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

