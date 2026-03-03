TD Asset Management Inc Has $9.98 Million Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 22,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $664,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 468,739 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Halliburton by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 84,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 7.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,849.31. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,538,550. This represents a 19.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,002 shares of company stock worth $11,445,938. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

