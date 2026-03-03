TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Sprott Inc. $SII

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sprott were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott by 110.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SII shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.47. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.58. Sprott had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 23.62%.The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Sprott’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott’s product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

