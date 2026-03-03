TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.4%

PKG stock opened at $231.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.44. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

