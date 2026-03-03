TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 997,622 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,622 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,749,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740,588 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 363,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.44.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

