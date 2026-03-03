TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,318 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 51,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWN stock opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $203.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day moving average is $183.21. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

