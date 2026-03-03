Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TALO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $12.90 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 27.77%.The business had revenue of $392.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,114,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,864 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 176,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 127,703 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

