Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $344.14 and last traded at $353.14. Approximately 18,419,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,072,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.11.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.