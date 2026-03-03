Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBLA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Stock Down 0.3%

TBLA opened at $3.16 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $782.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.21%.Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 60.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 998,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 376,684 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 41.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 722,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 46.1% during the second quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 768,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 242,718 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,791 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.