Tableaux LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tableaux LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,093 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,072,000 after purchasing an additional 924,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after buying an additional 809,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM stock opened at $297.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $802.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.55.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its physical and digital footprint — the bank plans to open 160+ new branches, renovate nearly 600 locations and step up AI investments to improve efficiency and risk controls. That combination can support deposit growth, local market share and long‑term cost savings from automation. A Look At JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Valuation As Branch Expansion And AI Plans Take Shape
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon publicly warns of complacency in markets after tepid reactions to Middle East strikes — a high‑profile warning that may influence investor sentiment but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon warns there’s too much complacency in markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Dimon continued to discuss AI’s long‑term impact (saying it could eventually shorten the workweek) and downplayed regulatory/stablecoin issues — commentary that highlights JPMorgan’s strategic focus on AI but is more thematic than immediately P&L‑moving. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says AI Could Lead To Four-Day Work Week
- Negative Sentiment: Operational and geopolitical risk: JPMorgan (and peers) have shifted staff in the Middle East to remote work amid strikes on Iran/UAE targets — that signals elevated regional risk, potential disruptions to in‑market operations and contingency costs. Geopolitical volatility also increases market and credit risk exposure. JPMorgan, Citi shift to remote work in Middle East amid Iran conflict
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risk to consumer and credit outlook: JPMorgan strategists flagged a pathway for oil to reach ~$120/barrel if the Middle East conflict persists — higher fuel costs can pressure consumer spending, increase delinquencies and challenge the bank’s consumer-credit outlook. That undermines margin expectations on retail lending even if trading revenue could temporarily rise. Here’s how oil can reach $120 per barrel, according to JPMorgan strategists
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/risk headline: JPMorgan is named in a lawsuit by Tricolor noteholders alleging ignored audit red flags in ABS deals — an ongoing litigation risk that could create headlines, legal costs or reputation impact if it develops. JPM, BCS & FITB Sued by Tricolor Noteholders Over Alleged Red Flags
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
Further Reading
