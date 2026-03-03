Tableaux LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tableaux LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,093 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,072,000 after purchasing an additional 924,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after buying an additional 809,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $297.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $802.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.55.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

