Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)'s share price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 and last traded at GBX 220. 4,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 58,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.15.

Synectics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.20.

Synectics (LON:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 28.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Synectics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Research analysts expect that Synectics plc will post 1560.0001173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

The group’s expert engineering teams work in partnership with customers to create integrated product and technology solutions, proven in the most complex and demanding operating environments.

