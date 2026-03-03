Synectics (LON:SNX) Posts Earnings Results

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Synectics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 10.30%.
Synectics Stock Performance
SNX opened at GBX 188.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.20. Synectics has a 1 year low of GBX 183.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
About Synectics
The group’s expert engineering teams work in partnership with customers to create integrated product and technology solutions, proven in the most complex and demanding operating environments.
