Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 37.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.69. Swedbank has a 52 week low of SEK 19.16 and a 52 week high of SEK 40.58.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.10. Swedbank had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of SEK 1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Swedbank will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank’s franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

