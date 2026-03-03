Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,301 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 29th total of 56,873 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 222,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swatch Group Trading Down 7.3%

About Swatch Group

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

The Swatch Group is a Switzerland-based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of wristwatch and jewelry brands spanning entry-level fashion watches to high-end mechanical timepieces. Its stable of brands includes global names across multiple price segments, and the company is active in retail, wholesale and after-sales services. In addition to finished watches, Swatch Group produces key watch components and complete movements, supplying both its own brands and other firms in the industry.

Manufacturing and technical competence are central to the company’s operations.

