Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $146.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 1.1%

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

