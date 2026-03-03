Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Up 52% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) were up 52% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. Approximately 24,654,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 26,112,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Sunrise Resources Stock Up 60.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Sunrise Diamonds plc and changed its name to Sunrise Resources plc in May 2010.

