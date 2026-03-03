Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,366,042 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 29th total of 2,681,971 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,601,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,601,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMFG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3,149.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG’s core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group’s product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

