Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Stock Price Down 16.5% – Time to Sell?

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT‐related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

