STUB (NYSE:STUB) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.28. 1,513,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,328,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STUB in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STUB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on STUB in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised STUB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on STUB in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get STUB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STUB

STUB Stock Up 5.0%

Institutional Trading of STUB

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STUB. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in STUB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STUB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

STUB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STUB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.