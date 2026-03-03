Strive Asset Management LLC Takes Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000. FedEx makes up 0.3% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 649,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,033,208,000 after purchasing an additional 94,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $797,965,000 after purchasing an additional 245,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $387.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $392.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.80.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $412.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $479.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.15.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

