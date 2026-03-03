Strive Asset Management LLC Sells 20,237 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Strive Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,237 shares during the quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 111.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

