Strive Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SAP SE $SAP

Strive Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in SAP by 246.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised SAP from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of SAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Arete Research raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays set a $283.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $196.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $189.22 and a 1-year high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

