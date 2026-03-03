Strive Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 615,113 Stryker Corporation $SYK

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 615,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,389,000. Stryker accounts for 7.6% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $387.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.47.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

